Surprise, surprise: Jaguars make Trevor Lawrence starting QB

By MARK LONG

AP Pro Football Writer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence will start Jacksonville’s season opener at Houston on Sept. 12. It’s one of the least surprising decisions in franchise history. Coach Urban Meyer made the announcement Wednesday and gave Lawrence the nod over third-year pro Gardner Minshew after two preseason games and a month of training camp. Meyer expects Lawrence will never have to earn a starting job in the NFL again. Lawrence, the top pick in the 2021 NFL draft, and Minshew, a two-year starter in Jacksonville, split first-team repetitions during camp. Meyer wanted “healthy competition” at every position, including quarterback.