Brazil arrests 7 senior military police officers over Jan. 8 riots

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazil’s federal police have arrested seven top military police officers who are accused of assisting right-wing rioters during the Jan. 8 attacks on government buildings in the capital, Brasilia. Prosecutors say text messages obtained from the officers’ phones show Brasilia’s military police were aware of the attackers’ intentions. Not only did the officers fail to prevent the attacks, but they assisted the rioters in their efforts to oust President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and reappoint former President Jair Bolsonaro in a coup. Among those arrested on Friday is Klepter Rosa Gonçalves, general commander of military police of Brasilia. None of the officers arrested have been charged.

