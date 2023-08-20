Libya’s central bank announces reunification after nearly a decade of division due to civil war

CAIRO (AP) — Libya’s central bank has announced its reunification after being split for nearly a decade due to the country’s long-running civil war that resulted in two rival administrations, in the east and the west. The bank said in a statement Sunday that it has become a “unified sovereign institution” following a meeting in the capital, Tripoli, between the central bank governor and his deputy. The announcement came 19 months after the bank started a unification process. In 2014, it splintered along the country’s broader political fault lines. Libya was plunged into chaos after a NATO-backed uprising toppled longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 2011.

