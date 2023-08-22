Former Central African Republic government minister denies involvement in war crimes at ICC hearing

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A former government minister from the Central African Republic has denied involvement in crimes against humanity and war crimes for his alleged role in a deadly conflict in the impoverished nation. Maxime Jeoffroy Eli Mokom Gawaka issued the denial at a preliminary hearing Tuesday at the International Criminal Court. Prosecutors accuse Mokom of coordinating operations of the anti-Balaka, a mainly Christian group that fought against the predominantly Muslim Seleka rebel group. The fighting left thousands dead and displaced hundreds of thousands in 2013 and 2014. The hearing that started Tuesday is not a trial. It will establish if evidence is strong enough to merit putting Mokom on trial.

