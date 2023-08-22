Poland’s leader says Russia’s moving tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus, shifting regional security

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s President Andrzej Duda says that Russia already is in the process of shifting some short-range nuclear weapons to neighboring Belarus. Duda said Tuesday the move will shift the security architecture of the region and the entire NATO military alliance. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced plans in March to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus over the summer. The U.S. and NATO haven’t confirmed the move. Duda made his comments at a joint news conference with visiting Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa. He says of the nuclear weapons placement, “Indeed, this process is taking place, we are seeing that.”

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.