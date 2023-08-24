OAS human rights body demands protection for apparent Guatemalan election winner amid plot rumors

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — The Organization of American States’ human rights commission is asking Guatemala to provide protection for Bernardo Arévalo, the winner of the country’s Aug. 20 elections, after reports emerged of a possible plot to kill him. The commission said in a statement Thursday that there were reports of “at least one” plan to harm or kill Arévalo and his running mate, Karin Herrera. The Guatemalan government said it has offered protection. Arévalo won in a landslide in the Aug. 20 elections, but his opponent, former first lady Sandra Torres, has not conceded. The election results have not been certified, a legal step necessary for Arévalo to become president.

