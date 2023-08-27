Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan resume negotiations over a disputed dam

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan have resumed their years-long negotiations over the controversial dam Ethiopia is building on the Nile River’s main tributary. The resumption of talks came after President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi and Ethiopia Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said last month that they aim to reach within four months an agreement on the operation of the $4.6 billion Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam on the Blue Nile. The Blue Nile meets the White Nile in Sudan’s capital of Khartoum, before winding northward through Egypt to the Mediterranean Sea. Egypt fears a devastating impact if the dam is operated without taking its needs into account. It called it an existential threat. About 85% of the river’s flow originates from Ethiopia.

