Pakistani police detain relatives of the man wanted in the death probe of his daughter in UK

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Police in Pakistan have detained for interrogation close relatives of a couple wanted by U.K. police in connection with last month’s death of their 10-year-old daughter in the outskirts of London. A police spokesman in Jehlum, northwest of Lahore, said that Urfan Sharif and his wife Beinash Batool, the couple sought by U.K. police, were in hiding and 10 close relatives have been taken into custody for questioning and an investigation. Authorities have widened their search for Urfan Sharif after his daughter, was found dead at their home in Woking, on the southwestern outskirts of London, on Aug. 10. An autopsy of the girl didn’t establish a cause of death, but did show that she had suffered multiple and extensive injuries.

