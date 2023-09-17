Fire engulfs an 18-story tower block in Sudan’s capital as rival forces battle for the 6th month

CAIRO (AP) — An 18-story building in the center of Sudan’s capital is engulfed in flames as fighting between the miliary and a rival paramilitary force enters its sixth month. According to Sudanese media, the tower caught fire early Sunday during clashes between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces. It’s unclear how the fire started or if anyone was killed. Video footage of the blaze showed clouds of dark smoke rising from the burnt-out glass-paneled tower, one of the tallest buildings in the Sudanese capital. Sudan has been rocked by violence since mid-April, when tensions between the country’s military and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces burst into open fighting.

