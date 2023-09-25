Leaf-peeping influencers are clogging a Vermont backroad. The town is closing it

POMFRET, Vt. (AP) — Social media influencers take note: You’ll no longer be able to snap that fall foliage selfie in your autumn attire at one popular Vermont spot. The town has temporarily blocked non-residents from Cloudland Road, which runs from Pomfret to Woodstock. The problem is overcrowding and “poorly behaved tourists.” The normally quiet dirt road is home to the much photographed Sleepy Hollow Farm. It will only be open to residents through mid-October and access is being enforced by local law enforcement. Locals say they understand the lure of the leaves and landscape, but some visitors have blocked traffic and blocked access for residents and emergency vehicles. Some people have even relieved themselves on private land.

