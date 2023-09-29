Subway franchise owners must pay workers nearly $1M – and also sell or close their stores

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal court ordered the owners of 14 Subway locations north of San Francisco to pay employees nearly $1 million in damages and back pay — and also to sell or shut their businesses, with any sale proceeds going to the Labor Department. Federal investigators said the owners directed children as young as 14 to operate dangerous machinery and failed to pay employees regularly, including by issuing hundreds of bad checks and illegally keeping tips left by customers.

