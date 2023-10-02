Columbia Journalism Review editor leaving to encourage news outlets to devote more time to climate
NEW YORK (AP) — The leader of the Columbia Journalism Review says he’s leaving that job to work at an organization that encourages news outlets to devote more attention to covering climate change. Since 2016, Kyle Pope has been editor and publisher of the leading academic magazine and website for professional journalists. He said journalism needs to cover climate change with the same urgency that it brought to the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic and at most newsrooms, the scale of covering doesn’t match the scale of the problem. Pope co-founded Covering Climate Now, which works with newsrooms, and will now work there full-time.