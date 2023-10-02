US Rep. Matt Gaetz’s father Don seeks return to Florida Senate chamber he once led as its president
PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Don Gaetz says he plans to run again for the Florida Senate, which he led as president from 2012 to 2014. He is the father of Republican U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, who’s lately been the chief antagonist of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy over spending legislation. The 75-year-old Don Gaetz announced Monday he would seek the Florida Panhandle seat. It’s being vacated by state Sen. Doug Broxson, who is set to leave office. The elder Gaetz previously served in the state Senate from 2006 to 2016, including his years as president. Matt Gaetz has represented a Panhandle district in the U.S. House since 2017.