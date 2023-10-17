U.N. peacekeepers in Mali withdraw from two bases in the north as fighting intensifies

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — The United Nations says its peacekeepers have started departing from two bases in northern Mali as part of a forced withdrawal from the country and amid increasing insecurity. The mission began leaving from two camps in the Kidal region, Tessalit and Aguelhok, in an attempt to complete the process quickly. Earlier this year Mali’s military government ousted the U.N. peacekeeping mission, which has been operating in the country for a decade and fighting Islamic extremists, resulting in more than 150 deaths. Attacks in northern Mali have more than doubled since the peacekeepers completed the first phase of their withdrawal in August.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.