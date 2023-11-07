The US sanctions Mexican Sinaloa cartel members and firms over fentanyl trafficking

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Treasury Department has imposed sanctions on 13 members of Mexico’s powerful Sinaloa cartel and four Mexico-based firms accused of trafficking fentanyl into the United States. Authorities say included in Tuesday’s sanctions are a manager of cartel operations in Nogales who oversaw the trafficking of tons of drugs along with a restaurant, mining companies and an import-export firm. The sanctions cut them off from the U.S. banking system and block their U.S. assets. The Biden administration this year also has announced indictments and sanctions against Chinese companies and executives blamed for importing the chemicals used to make fentanyl. But Republicans say the Democratic administration isn’t doing enough to stop the deadly drug.

