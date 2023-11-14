Suspicious mail prompts Kansas to evacuate secretary of state’s building

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Offices belonging to top elections officials in Kansas were evacuated after suspicious mail was delivered to the building. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation did not provide further details Tuesday, but the incident occurred less than a week after election offices in at least five states received threatening mail. The Kansas case affected the secretary of state’s office near the Statehouse. Some of the mail in other states contained the potentially dangerous opioid fentanyl. Local television station WIBW reported that its crews saw Topeka Fire Department hazardous materials teams enter the building shortly after its evacuation, but those teams were gone by Tuesday afternoon.

