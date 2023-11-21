UN warns food aid for 1.4 million refugees in Chad could end over limited funding

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — The United Nations food agency has warned that it might end food assistance to 1.4 million refugees in Chad who fled the conflict in parts of the Sahel because of limited funding. The World Food Program says most of the refugees escaped the war in Sudan and crossed into Chad in the last six months in numbers not seen in the last 20 years. Pierre Honnorat, WFP’s country director in Chad, said Tuesday that his agency urgently needs $185 million for the Chad operation over the next six months. In the absence of that funding, he said the agency is being forced to make “brutal choices” to prioritize certain needs and groups.

