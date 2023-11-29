US sanctions financial network tied to Iranian oil sales

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Treasury Department has imposed a new round of sanctions against a group of 20 people and firms who are allegedly involved in a financial facilitation network for the benefit of the Iranian military. Wednesday’s sanctions impact firms and people spanning from Hong Kong to the United Arab Emirates. Included in the sanctions package are employees, brokers and purchasers from an Iranian firm. The sanctions block access to U.S. property and bank accounts and prevent those targeted from doing business with Americans.

