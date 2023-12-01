Ukrainian spy agency stages train explosions on a Russian railroad in Siberia, Ukrainian media say

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian media are reporting that the country’s spy agency staged two successive train explosions on a railroad line in Siberia that serves as a key conduit for trade between Russia and China. Ukrainska Pravda and other news outlets reported Friday that the Security Service of Ukraine conducted a special operation to blow up trains loaded with fuel on the Baikal-Amur Mainline. The security service hasn’t confirmed the reports. Russian news outlets say the first explosion hit a tanker train in the Severonomuisky tunnel in southern Siberia early Thursday. A second explosion hours later hit another train carrying fuel as it crossed a bridge. Russian railways confirmed the tunnel explosion but didn’t say what caused it.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.