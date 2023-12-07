Denmark’s parliament adopts a law making it illegal to burn the Quran or other religious texts
By JAN M. OLSEN
Associated Press
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A new law has been passed in Denmark’s parliament that makes it illegal to desecrate any holy text in the country. The vote on Thursday came after a recent string of public desecrations of the Quran by a handful of anti-Islam activists sparked angry demonstrations in Muslim countries. The Scandinavian nation has been viewed abroad as a place that facilitates insults and denigration of the cultures, religions and traditions of other countries. Denmark’s parliament adopted the law in a 94-77 vote with eight lawmakers absent.