El Paso sees 41 added virus deaths, 2nd-highest number of Covid fatalities reported in a single day

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health reported 41 coronavirus-related deaths Wednesday morning, elevating the county's pandemic death toll to 1,926.

It's important to note that the health department has routinely acknowledged that these virus deaths don't usually happen on the same day. It said these deaths happened over a span of the past seven months.

The latest victims were identified as:

1 woman in her 30s

3 men in their 40s

9 men in their 50s

1 woman in her 50s

6 men in their 60s

6 women in their 60s

5 men in their 70s

3 women in their 70s

2 men in their 80s

3 women in their 80s

1 woman in her 90s

1 men in his 90s

Health officials also reported 182 new cases on Wednesday.

The number of known active cases decreased by 333 to 7,519.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 120,205 confirmed cases in El Paso with 110,295 reported recoveries. Although doctors caution that some recovered persons may face long-term health impacts as a result of having been infected.

For a complete look at El Paso's Covid-19 data, click here.