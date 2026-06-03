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El Paso radio host Buzz Adams gets buzz cut live on air after losing bet

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Published 5:18 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- During his radio show Wednesday morning, KLAQ's Buzz Adams got a makeover.

KLAQ's crew surrounded Adams to watch his eyebrows and hair slowly come off.

The radio host lost a bet with Nico, a member of the show, on the Western Conference NBA Finals.

Adams and Nico said they chose the teams representing their home states, Oklahoma City Thunder and the San Antonio Spurs, respectively.

As a result, Adams got his head and eyebrows shaved live on the air.

Nico said if he lost the bet, Adams would have poured honey on his head and swat flies on it.

"This really backfired on me," Nico said. "I'm really regretting he's looking better than I do bald."

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Gabrielle Lopez

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