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DJ Steve Aoki to bring ‘Dim Mak Takeover’ to Elmont Swim Club in September

Ace Communications Consulting
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Published 4:10 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- DJ Steve Aoki is coming to the Elmont Swim Club as part of his Dim Mak Takeover.

Aoki will perform at the swim club Sept. 4. Doors open at 8 p.m., according to officials.

He's known for his high-energy performances -- and his ritual cake throw into the crowd.

The DJ also founded Dim Mark Records in 1996, which is a Los Angeles-based record label, events company and lifestyle brand.

You can find ticket information here.

Other DJs will spin at the Elmont leading up to Aoki's performance in September:

  • Saturday, June 13 at 8 p.m.: Tiësto
  • Saturday, July 11, at 8 p.m.: Elderbrook
  • Friday, July 31, at 8 p.m.: Alesso
  • Sunday, Aug. 9 at 4 p.m.: Odd Mob
  • Friday, Aug. 14, at 9 p.m.: Zhu, On the Move tour
  • Friday, Sept. 4 at 8 p.m.: Steve Aoki’s Dim Mak Takeover
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Gabrielle Lopez

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