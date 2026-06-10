Disney’s ‘Beauty and the Beast’ brings Broadway talent to El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Disney's Beauty and the Beast is bringing a cast of accomplished Broadway performers to El Paso, including Kathy Voytko, who plays Mrs. Potts, and Javier Ignacio, who portrays Cogsworth.

Voytko's Broadway credits include The Music Man, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder and Tuck Everlasting.

Ignacio, a New York City-based performer, has appeared on Broadway and national tours for nearly two decades. He is best known for originating the roles of Harry Houdini/Dog Boy in Side Show on Broadway in 2014 and Peter in the First National Tour of Company in 2023. He also understudied multiple roles in the 2021 Broadway production of Company starring Patti LuPone and Katrina Lenk.

Born in Caracas, Venezuela, Ignacio developed a passion for the performing arts at an early age before moving with his family to Wichita, Kansas. He later trained at Music Theatre Wichita and Wichita State University before pursuing a professional career in New York City.

In addition to his Broadway and touring credits, Ignacio has performed at theaters across the country, including The La Jolla Playhouse, The John F. Kennedy Center, Actor's Playhouse and The Asolo Rep. He has also appeared in Shakespeare productions and has worked in film and voiceover projects.

The national tour of Disney's Beauty and the Beast brings the beloved characters Mrs. Potts and Cogsworth to life as part of the classic story that has entertained audiences for generations.