Know before you go: 4th of July at Ascarate Park

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County will host a 4th of July celebration at Ascarate Park, the county said Tuesday. This year marks the country's 250th anniversary.

During the Independence Day celebration, guests can expect food trucks, an open swimming pool, music and of course, fireworks, the county said.

Here's what guests can expect throughout the celebration.

Ascarate Pool

The park will have a public swimming session from 12-5 p.m. Adult admission costs $3 while youth admission costs $2.

Food Trucks

A variety of food options will be available east of the lake in the Special Events area from 3-10 p.m.

Picnic Party

The county said this activity offers a nice view of the fireworks. Buying a ticket includes a dinner from Clasico, a parking pass, door prizes, games and live music.

Tickets for adults cost $45 while youth admission costs $10 (ages 6-17), the county said.

Children under 5 years old don't need a ticket, but a dinner plate isn't included, the county said.

Doors open at 5 p.m.

Fireworks Display

Fireworks will start at 9:20 p.m. and will take place on the west side of the lake, the county said.

Reserving a Picnic Shelter

Picnic shelters are free on a first-come-first serve basis, the county said. However, you can reserve one for a fee starting at $50. The deadline to make a reservation is June 30.

For more information to make a picnic reservation, call 915-273-3501.

Parking Information

The county said Ascarate Park will limit its car capacity to 2,000 for everyone's safety. Parking will cost $5, the county said.

America 250 Coin Giveaway

The county said the first 250 guests at the event can get a special coin marking the country's 250th anniversary. Coins will be at dedicated booths set up around the park.

Military Vehicle Display

Fort Bliss's military fleet will be on display throughout the day. The 1st Armored Division Band will also play music, the county said.