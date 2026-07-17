Young Borderland musicians bring the beat to audiences Friday night

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — Young musicians with the Boys and Girls Clubs of El Paso will be able to show off their musical skills Friday night during a showcase.

For two weeks, teenagers who participated in this year’s Sun City Music Camp developed their skills and received hands-on training in vocals, guitar, bass and drums.

“You have no idea the impact that you will give a kid just by them learning music or them being stimulated by music. And it starts young. It starts here. These are the future stars. These are the future Khalids, you know? And that's what my role is. I want to make the future. So I want to make the future superstars. We got to start from somewhere, and this is a fun environment to do it,” said Linda Wolfe, the executive director of The Great Khalid Foundation. She helped mentor participants.

Students also received instruction from the Pie Sisters. The camp is a collaboration between the Boys & Girls Clubs of El Paso, EP Launch and The Great Khalid Foundation.

The summer camp allows local teens to have access to instructors and musical equipment to freely express themselves through music.

"Regardless of your circumstance, if you had a desire to learn to play an instrument, if you wanted to become a better musician, if you wanted to sing, this was a great opportunity,” said Anthony Tomasheski, CEO of the local club.

In front of an audience of family members and other supporters, participants will be able to demonstrate what they’ve learned and how they’ve advanced their musical talents this summer.

“Sometimes all you’ve got to do is put the instrument in their hands, you know, and, you know, this program came with competent instructors that were able to get them to where they are,” Wolfe said.

The final showcase will be held in The Great Khalid Foundation Music Room at the Boys & Girls Clubs of El Paso’s Club Petty, 801 S. Florence St. at 6 p.m.

For more information about the Boys & Girls Clubs of El Paso, click here.