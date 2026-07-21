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El Paso Symphony Orchestra to perform ‘Harry Potter’ film concert October

El Paso Symphony Orchestra
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Published 5:01 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The world of Harry Potter is coming to El Paso's Plaza Threatre with an elevated movie-viewing experience October. The El Paso Symphony Orchestra and University of Texas at El Paso Choral Union will perform one of the movies' soundtrack while the film plays on a 40-foot screen!

Oct. 10, the theatre will echo the music from the third film, "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban," according to the orchestra.

Tickets go on sale July 30 at 10 a.m. on elpasolive.com and epso.org, according to a news release.

Doors open at 6 p.m. the day of the show and the performance will start at 7 p.m.

The experience is part of a "Film Concert Series" made for the Harry Potter movies, according to the orchestra. Debuting in 2016, the series is scheduled to perform across more than 48 countries.

Article Topic Follows: Entertainment
El Paso Symphony Orchestra
Harry Potter

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Gabrielle Lopez

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