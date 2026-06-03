Contested case hearing granted for Marathon air quality permit

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Wednesday, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality granted El Paso County a contested case hearing on its recent air quality permit requested for the Marathon refinery in South-Central.

A contested case hearing is a process similar to a civil trial in state court. The process will allow for more information to become public about the permit.

"I pushed for this hearing in response the concerns of nearby residents, who for years have reported impacts on their health and property from refinery emissions," said County Commissioner David Stout. "There is a long history with the refinery, which in 2011 agreed to pay a penalty of $1.5 million and make $60 million in improvements to its operations after an Environmental Protection Agency investigation. Through the hearing process, we will be able to review in more detail what has transpired since then."

TCEQ has 180 days to schedule the hearing.

Texas State Representative Vince Perez had one of his aides read a letter Wednesday urging the case hearing. He doesn't want the refinery to be shut down; he wants the information to be out there.

"One of the commission's own alternative dispute resolution processes can help resolve through mediation, in which the county, community and the company sit at the same table before a neutral judge," Rep. Perez said in his letter. "The realistic goal is negotiated and foreseeable emissions concessions, not closure."

ABC-7 will have more tonight on ABC-7 at 10.