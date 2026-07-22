Skip to Content
Environment

Elephant Butte Reservoir remains open despite dropping water levels

New Mexico EMNRD
By
New
Published 11:03 AM

ELEPHANT BUTTE, N.M. (KVIA) -- An update sent Wednesday said the New Mexico State Parks is clearing exposed shoreline debris, adjusting boat ramp access and working with federal partners as the Elephant Butte Reservoir water levels continue to drop. Still, the park remains open, according to the New Mexico Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department.

The department said regional droughts caused water levels to drop.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation confirmed water releases from the reservoir will continue through July 28, which will expose debris and terrain that's usually underwater.

"While current conditions are challenging, they reflect long-term natural cycles intensified by regional drought and climate change—patterns now common in New Mexico and throughout the Southwest’s major reservoir systems," EMNRD said in a news release.

(Courtesy: New Mexico EMNRD)

With low water levels, news release said the State Parks Division is working to preserve access and improve safety at the reservoir by complying with federal and state agencies and clearing debris and ramp access.

Additionally, the department said it's working with working with engineers and marine construction experts to evaluate short and long-term improvements to maintain boater access.

Additionally, the news release said the lake has no harmful algae blooms. The lake remains under a "watch" status.

(Courtesy: New Mexico EMNRD)

Article Topic Follows: Environment
Elephant Butte
Elephant Butte Reservoir

Jump to comments ↓

Gabrielle Lopez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.