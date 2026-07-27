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Environment

Amid high heat, car interiors could hit 120°F within minutes

MGN
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Published 11:54 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) – ABC-7 stormtrackers are tracking triple-digit temperatures in El Paso all week.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), temperatures inside a vehicle can rise 20 degrees in as little as 10 minutes.

The NWS says the inside of a car acts like a greenhouse. Actual temperatures inside the vehicle can reach 120°F in minutes and approach 150°F in as little as an hour.

ABC-7 reporter Nina Gallegos will track temperatures inside a car to see if it gets hot enough to bake a tray of cookies.

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Nina Gallegos

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