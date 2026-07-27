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El Paso, Las Cruces and Juárez have 3 different window tint limits — here’s what’s legal where

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today at 11:19 AM
Published 11:31 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Summer heat in the Borderland can push drivers toward window tint, but the legal limit changes depending on which city you're in.

In El Paso, front side windows must allow at least 25% of visible light through.

Las Cruces lets drivers go slightly darker at a 20% limit.

Ciudad Juárez follows Mexico's federal standard, which requires roughly 70% — nearly clear glass.

That means a car legal in one city can be illegal just minutes away in another.

El Paso police treat tint violations as a primary offense, with fines starting around $20.

Tint shop owners recommend ceramic film, which blocks heat and UV at legal shades without the ticket risk.

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Olivia Vara

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Olivia Vara

Olivia Vara is a News/Weather Anchor, Producer and Reporter.

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