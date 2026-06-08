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What happens to illegally-dumped trash along Transmountain Road?

Tires dumped along westside of Transmountain Road, February 2025.
KVIA
Tires dumped along westside of Transmountain Road, February 2025.
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Published 2:47 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Illegal dumping is an issue across El Paso County, but many El Pasoans might not have seen it hidden along Transmountain Road — especially below the westside overlooks.

For more than a year now, ABC-7's Nicole Ardila has been finding out who's responsible for picking up this trash from what could be illegal dumping.

The piles of garbage range from bottles and cans of alcohol to tires and construction materials, something the wind is not solely responsible for. 

Wondering who is supposed to clean this up, Ardila met with the Franklin Mountains State Park officials to find out how they play a role, and what their priorities are.

She also met with clean-up organizations who are determined to finding a solution and one wildlife expert is sounding the alarm on how this will continue to affect the borderland's plants and animals if nothing is done.

Watch Nicole's special report, "Trash Mountain," Wednesday, June 10 at 10 p.m. only on ABC-7.

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Nicole Ardila

Nicole Ardila is a multimedia journalist.

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