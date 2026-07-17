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ABC-7 Xtra Sunday – Building Resiliency in Ruidoso

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Published 5:35 PM

RUIDOSO, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A year after deadly floods swept through the Sierra Blanca mountains, the Ruidoso community and surrounding areas are still working to recover - and reshape the landscape in response.

As flash flood threats are expected to continue in the wake of the previous wildfires for years to come, new building codes have been put in place to reflect the new reality.

So what exactly do those look like, and what will these efforts mean for residents, businesses, and the community as a whole?

Sunday night on ABC-7 Xtra, join host Andrew J. Polk as he breaks down what those changes mean and speaks with Village of Ruidoso Mayor Lynn Crawford about the impacts.

Tune in Sunday at 10:35 PM, right after ABC-7 at 10.

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Andrew J. Polk

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