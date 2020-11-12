El Paso physician offers tips on preventing, managing diabetes ahead of World Diabetes Day

Health

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An El Paso physician is offering tips for preventing and managing diabetes ahead of World Diabetes Day this Saturday.

Dr. Blake Busey with Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso recommends individuals focus on regular exercise as a way to prevent Type 2 diabetes. He said he's observed more people being diagnosed with diabetes earlier in life.

Dr. Busey said that some people with diabetes might avoid medical care until their health has severely deteriorated. He cites early intervention as a key to positive health outcomes.

