Understanding Male Breast Cancer: Symptoms, Risks, and Prevention

Although rare, breast cancer can affect men. Recognizing the symptoms and understanding the risk factors is essential.

Symptoms of male breast cancer may include a breast lump, redness or flaky skin, nipple changes, and more. It's crucial to consult a doctor for proper evaluation.

Several factors can increase a man's risk of breast cancer, including age, genetic mutations, family history, past radiation therapy, hormone therapy treatment, Klinefelter syndrome, testicular conditions, liver disease, and being overweight. 

If you have a family history of breast or ovarian cancer or a known BRCA gene mutation, genetic counseling can be beneficial.

For those with increased risk factors, early cancer detection and prevention strategies are crucial.

