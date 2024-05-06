Molina Healthcare of Texas’ to Host Health and Wellness Event for El Paso Moms
El Paso, TX (KVIA)—Molina Healthcare of Texas and Centro San Vicente are delighted to host an event for local moms in honor of Women's Health Month. This event is all about you and your well-being. We will provide valuable information on health-related topics and free blood pressure and glucose screenings. But it's not all serious, we also want to help you relax and pamper yourself. The first 60 moms will receive a carnation as a token of our appreciation. Plus, there will be additional giveaways, including some items to help you indulge in some much-needed self-care.
WHEN: Tuesday, May 7
10 a.m. – 12 noon
WHERE: Centro San Vicente
8061 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, TX 79915