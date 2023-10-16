Empowering Breast Cancer Survivors in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- In the spirit of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we delve into the world of breast reconstruction awareness.

Local plastic and reconstructive surgeon Dr. Ahn Lee sheds light on Breast Reconstruction Awareness.

Dr. Lee says there are different options for reconstructive surgery. She specializes in DIEP Flap breast reconstruction procedures. She says it can serve as a beacon of hope for survivors who've faced trauma or mastectomies, providing them with an option that utilizes their own tissues for breast reconstruction.

Shockingly, fewer than half of women are presented with these reconstruction options, and only a mere 23% are aware of the possibilities.

While battling cancer can come with numerous expenses, reconstruction doesn't have to be one of them. In some cases, health insurance companies can cover reconstructive surgery.

The Women's Health and Cancer Rights Act (WHCRA) of 1988, federal law mandates that group health plans and insurance companies covering mastectomies also provide coverage for breast reconstruction surgery after mastectomy. It's a significant step toward helping survivors to have access to the options they deserve.