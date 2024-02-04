Breast Cancer Warrior’s Journey: A Triumph of Early Detection and Community Support

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Gloria Sanchez, a breast cancer survivor, attributes her triumph to life-saving preventive programs at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso.

The Breast Cancer Education, Screening, and Navigation Program (BEST), funded by Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT) grants since 2013, covers 105 West Texas counties, including El Paso and Hudspeth counties.

Sanchez's journey began after her mother's brain cancer diagnosis in 2021. Dedicated to caring for her mother, Sanchez later faced her own battle with stage 1 breast cancer, diagnosed in January 2022.

Feeling alone and overwhelmed, she found solace in the support of her friends and the BEST program's staff, particularly Bertha Macias.

With a lumpectomy and radiation therapy at Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso, Sanchez successfully overcame breast cancer, emphasizing the crucial role of early detection and community support.

She encourages regular screenings and self-examinations, stating, "Don't give up the fight. We can all get through this."

