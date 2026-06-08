2 more New World screwworm cases confirmed, 1 in dog: USDA

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Monday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed two more cases of New World screwworm in Texas. One of the new cases was confirmed in a dog, according to the announcement.

These two cases bring the total confirmed detections of NWS in Texas to four.

The USDA said one case was confirmed in a calf in La Salle County, which is about an hour's drive north of Laredo. The other case was confirmed in a dog in Andrews County near Odessa.

A veterinarian in Andrews County submitted samples from the infested dog, according to the USDA. Early reports suggest the dog was recently in Mexico.

Investigations are ongoing for both animals.

NWS is a parasite that infests animals through open wounds.

Friday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott expanded a statewide disaster declaration in response to the detections. Hudspeth County also issued a precautionary disaster declaration.

Gov. Abbott said officials will build a sterile fly facility in Edinburg to help decrease the NWS population. The method helped eradicate pests in the past, the governor said.

The sterile fly method involves male flies who mate with wild females who only mate once in their life. Their eggs then become non-viable and will naturally lower the population, Gov. Abbott said.