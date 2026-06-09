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Why you may not be getting enough vitamin D in the ‘Sun City’

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today at 10:00 AM
Published 10:29 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- El Paso is one of the sunniest cities in the U.S. with about 300 days of sunshine a year. Yet vitamin D deficiency in the Borderland is more common than you think.

Local health professionals note that the intense desert heat frequently drives people indoors during peak daylight hours, drastically minimizing natural sun exposure.

Additionally, on the chance El Pasoans do venture outside in the heat, diligent use of high-SPF sunscreen effectively blocks the ultraviolet rays necessary for the body to synthesize this essential nutrient.

This widespread lack of vitamin D often quietly shows up through chronic fatigue, muscle weakness and a weakened immune system. Many El Pasoans remain unaware that these are the symptoms of a vitamin D deficiency because they mimic other health conditions.

Health officials emphasize the importance of routine blood panels to accurately detect low levels before you start noticing symptoms.

Depending on the severity of your vitamin D deficiency, health officials may recommend targeted oral supplements or specialized vitamin D injections.

Ultimately, balancing smart sun protection with proactive medical guidance is the best way for El Pasoans to maintain optimal bone and immune health.

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Olivia Vara

Olivia Vara is a News/Weather Anchor, Producer and Reporter.

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