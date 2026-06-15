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Nara Organics infant formula recalled after link to botulism outbreak: Health officials

Nara Organics
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New
Published 5:36 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (KVIA) -- A baby formula has been linked to three infant hospitalizations and has been recalled nationwide, according to the New Mexico Department of Health. Monday, it urged customers to stop using Nara Organics Whole Milk Organic infant formula sold at Target.

Nara Organics recalled the products after it was linked to three infant botulism cases in California, Pennsylvania and Washington, NMDOH said.

Botulism is a rare but serious illness that attacks the body's nerves and causes difficulty breathing, muscle paralysis and even death, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The CDC said foodborne botulism can happen by eating foods contaminated with botulinum toxin. Common foodborne botulism causes include when food is improperly canned, preserved or fermented.

NMDOH said once symptoms start, botulism can quickly become a medical emergency. Infants can take a couple of weeks to develop these symptoms:

  • Constipation
  • Difficulty swallowing
  • Weak sucking
  • Drooping or misaligned eyelids
  • Weak or altered cry
  • Lethargy
  • Loss of head control ("floppy baby" appearance)
  • Difficulty breathing

NMDOH said if you have open cans of Nara Organics formula, take a picture, note the lot number and use-by date and label "DO NOT USE." The health department said to keep the formula for at least a month, as NMDOH may want to test the formula of your infant shows signs of botulism.

Additionally, wash baby bottles and containers that may have touched the recalled formula with hot, soapy water or a dishwasher, NMDOH said.

Nara Organics posted a list of recalled lot codes, which you can find on the bottom of the formula can.

  • 408125075E14F2
  • 708125076E14F2
  • 708125083E14F2
  • 408125139E14F2
  • 708125141E14F2
  • 708125145E14F2
  • 708125174E14F2
  • 709125273E14F2
  • 709125280E14F2
  • 709125288E14F2
  • 409125307E14F2
  • 70926019ENNB
  • 70926029ENNB
  • 70926035ENNB
  • 70926039ENNB
  • 70926042ENNB
Article Topic Follows: Health
baby formula
botulism
new mexico
Recall

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Gabrielle Lopez

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