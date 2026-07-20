FDA says Taylor Farms lettuce sample gave ‘false positive’ for Cyclospora

(KVIA) -- The U.S. Food & Drug Administration said Sunday said lettuce supplied by Taylor Farms falsely tested positive for cyclospora, a parasite that can cause an intestinal illness.

On July 16, the FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention investigated an outbreak of cyclospora illnesses linked to shredded lettuce supplied by Taylor Farms. The company provided lettuce to Taco Bell restaurants.

The next day, Taylor Farms de Mexico said it would voluntarily remove lettuce supplied from central Mexico from the U.S. market and initiate a recall.

Sunday, the FDA said a sample of lettuce Taylor Farms de Mexico supplied tested positive July 18 -- but experts re-reviewed the sample and concluded it was a false positive.

The FDA said the findings "does not represent true amplification."

Consumers still shouldn't eat Taylor Farms de Mexico's iceberg lettuce, the FDA said. It's investigation is ongoing.

Additionally, the FDA notified Taylor Farms and will continue to work with the company to make sure the product implicated in the illness outbreak has been removed from the market.

As of Sunday, the FDA said there are no confirmed positive sample results for product testing for cyclospora.

Most people infected with cyclospora develop diarrhea with frequent bowel movements, according to the FDA. Other symptoms include loss of appetite, weight loss, stomach cramps, bloating, increased gas, nausea, fatigue, body aches and vomiting.

The illness can lead to dehydration and severe complications if left untreated, the FDA said.

Taylor Fresh Foods distributed recalled iceberg products from July29-July16 in Texas, according to the FDA. Recalled Marketside brand iceberg products sold at some Walmart stores in Texas were also recalled.

New Mexico is not in the affected stores list on the FDA's website.