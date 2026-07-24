Children explore the ‘mighty machines’ helping build the Fox Cancer Center

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Friday, Texas Tech Health El Paso held a special event where children of university employees and cancer patients discovered heavy construction equipment used to build the future Fox Cancer Center.

Beyond construction, the children visiting got to look at other specialty vehicles, such as the El Paso Fire Department's firetruck and a cement truck.

"Every day these machines help us build the future Fox Cancer Center," said Adam McDavitt, project manager. "It's exciting to pause for a morning and let children experience them up close. We hope they leave with great memories while gaining a better appreciation for the teamwork that goes into building something that will benefit our entire community."

The Fox Cancer Center will be the first comprehensive cancer center to serve the Borderplex region, according to Texas Tech Health El Paso. It's expected to open in 2028.

One mother told ABC-7 the cancer center is something her family always prayed for so they could stay close to home while receiving treatment.

"This month we're actually traveling three times. So we've traveled to so having Texas Tech and a cancer center here, bringing it to our home, it is life changing for us," Crysta Lerma, a former oncology patient.

While the event took place on a hot day, one of the trucks sprayed water for the children to play and cool off in.