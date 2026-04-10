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El Paso County breaks ground for Westway Park improvements

KVIA
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Published 2:34 PM

VINTON, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County kicked off the Westway Park Improvements Project Friday with a groundbreaking ceremony. The project is expected to bring a new walking trail, water fountains, picnic areas and a basketball court, the county said.

Concept images of Westway Park changes
(Courtesy: El Paso County)

The county's Commissioners Court approved project funding from voter-approved bonds.

According to a project tracker by the county, improvements at Westway Park should finish by 2029.

County Commissioner Sergio Coronado said the communities sharing the park, including Vinton, are growing. Coronado said the county government is making sure it's responding to increased needs that come with growth, including parks and public safety.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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