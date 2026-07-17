Good Vibes Only: Father-daughter bond during El Paso Fire’s Summer Youth Academy

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)—A local father-daughter duo shared a special bond during the El Paso Fire Department Youth Academy. The camp returned earlier this summer for two weeks of hands-on training.

This year, the academy was split into two sessions tailored by age groups. The camp provides a unique opportunity for Borderland children and teens to dive deep into the world of firefighting. Participants aged 10-17 are able to learn about fire safety, search-and-rescue operations and teamwork.

12-year-old Alyanna Garcia applied and was accepted into this year’s academy.

Her father, Battalion Chief Miguel Garcia, a 20-year veteran at the El Paso Fire Department, first approached her about it and asked if she would be interested.

"She was very excited to participate. So it's a good opportunity for me to show her what I had to go through in my academy. It's a small glimpse of what I had to endure,” he said.

Chief Garcia witnessed his daughter participating in several obstacles, including rappelling off a five-story training tower. He was there as she was preparing to descend, coaching her through every step.

"It's a proud moment for me to see her navigate through those challenges mentally and physically. And it's a proud moment for me as a father to see her, you know, tough it out and do the small things that, her dad got to do," Chief Garcia told ABC-7.

He said his daughter has previously expressed interest in a nursing career, so he was excited when she decided to try out the academy.

“It’s a great opportunity, especially with my dad. I wanted to feel how, what my dad went through when he was going through the fire camp," Alyanna said.

Participants were also able to work on team-building, physical training, and trauma care.

After this week, Alyanna said she is now considering a career in firefighting. Now, she has a new appreciation for the line of her work her father is involved in.

"The work that he does really inspires me to come each day and do the best I can," she said.