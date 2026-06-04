El Paso rescue dog becomes the first Border Patrol Critical Incident Response K9

EL PASO, Texas -- From the streets to the frontlines, an El Paso rescue dog became the first rescue to earn a U.S. Border Patrol Critical Incident Response K9 certification.

Thursday, ABC-7 met Chloe, who is about two-and-a-half years old and her handler, Agent Miguel Carrillo.

Chloe's badge symbolizes a vital mission -- to provide comfort and support agents and their families during difficult times, according to the Border Patrol.

The USBP Canine Academy and the El Paso Rescue League to give dogs like Chloe a second chance to find a place to belong.

After leaving the shelter, Chloe went through 10 weeks of training to earn her badge, according to Carrillo.

He said 58 dogs have gone through the process, but in the end, Chloe was the only one to make it through the program.

"To think that she was once, you know running the streets, abandoned, and now she's on the frontlines supporting our people. That's just wonderful," Carrillo said.

"For me, it was love at first sight the second we saw each other," Carrillo said. "Ever since I handled her for the first time, we clicked."

Chloe has already done her duty to bring comfort to her community. Wednesday, visited a youth camp in Louisiana that teaches children how to overcome grief.

Officials set up an Instagram for Chloe where they will post her journey as a certified K9.