Skip to Content
Animals

Nearly 600 pets taken into shelter by El Paso Animal Services as 4th of July nears

El Paso Animal Services building
KVIA, File
El Paso Animal Services building
By
Published 11:16 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Within the last week, El Paso Animal Services has seen an expected but significant increase in missing or unhoused pets as the summer begins and the Fourth of July holiday nears.

According to EPAS, nearly 600 pets have been entered into their two local facilities in the last week alone. The shelter now has more than 1,000 pets in its care -- potentially putting EPAS over capacity.

In addition, with the holiday next Saturday, EPAS needs help preparing for its largest intake day of the year. Celebratory fireworks often scare pets and cause them to run away, the shelter said.

By fostering a pet, even temporarily, you can help free up valuable kennel space for animals who may arrive after the holiday. ⁠

EPAS said all you need to foster is to be 18 years or older, live in El paso and have a valid photo ID. You can learn more about fostering by visiting its website.

Article Topic Follows: Animals
4th of july
America 250
el paso animal services
lost pets

Jump to comments ↓

Max Zepeda

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.