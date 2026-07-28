Meet Humane Society Of El Paso’s most patient dog

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Humane Society of El Paso has been temporarily housing Nalah since January this year. That means she's been patiently waiting to find her forever home for over six months.

She is a gentle, sweet great dane mix, with lots of love to give.

Nalah is waiting for something simple, someone to play with, go on walks with and to just brighten up eachother's lives.

Mattie Lujan, an animal care associate formed a special bond with Nalah over the past months.

He told ABC-7, "I'll be happy when she goes for sure. Because as much as like we love these animals, as much as I love all of my friends, I call them my friends. That's the ultimate goal is to see them find a home."

Mattie also explained an emotional response a lot of dogs in kennels face. It's called kennel reactivity. When ABC-7 asked Lujan why Nalah may be getting overlooked, he said adopters are most likely witnessing the kennel reactivity in real time.

It happens because dogs are social animals and when they have barriers between themselves and the outside world it leaves emotional and psychological impacts on dogs.

In most cases kennel reactivity manifests in dogs as barking, whining or just getting overly excited. All this means is Nalah is overly excited to settle into a permanent home.

Humane Society of El Paso said Nalah is completely sponsored which means you can visit today and she'll be completely free - $0 in adoption and rabies fees.

ABC-7 was immediately greeted with lots of love from Nalah. Lujan also said if you make the choice to rescue Nalah you will leave the shelter feeling good, not only for Nalah and the community but also yourself.

He told ABC-7," It will fill your heart with a certain sense of purpose, and then when you get her home, you'll definitely be able to see like, oh, why were they there for so long anyway? Like this. This dog is perfect."

Lujan reminds you that, "A shelter is not a forever home."

Come give Nalah the happy ending she’s been waiting six months for. She’s already got her bags packed, her fees covered, and a whole lot of love ready for the family who opens their door to her.