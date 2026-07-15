Desirae Spearman: Giving back to the game

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- After competing on one of college softball's biggest stages, Desirae Spearman is back where it all began.

The El Paso native and Texas Tech standout returned to Hanks High School to host her annual youth softball camp, sharing the knowledge and experiences she gained throughout her collegiate career with young athletes.

For Spearman, the camp is about much more than teaching mechanics. It's an opportunity to invest in the community that supported her long before she reached the Women's College World Series.

"I've always dreamed of doing a camp in El Paso," Spearman said. "Being able to do it these past few years has been amazing, and I'm glad to give back."

Earlier this year, Spearman helped Texas Tech reach the NCAA Division I Women's College World Series, calling the experience a dream come true.

"It was surreal," she said. "Seeing all the fans and how much people love softball made it even more special."

Throughout the two-day camp, Spearman worked alongside young players on hitting, fielding and pitching while also emphasizing confidence, work ethics and believing in themselves.

She said one of the biggest lessons she hopes these young athletes take away is that success starts with consistent effort. "If you work hard every day and leave practice with no regrets, you'll get to where you want to be," Spearman said.

Desirae also continues to support Hanks softball program by donating a portion of the camp's proceeds back to the school. She credits her former head coach, Shelly Prather, for encouraging her to pursue her goals and hopes to provide that same inspiration for the next generation.

As she prepares for her collegiate season at Texas Tech, Spearman says giving back to young athletes in her hometown remains one of the most rewarding parts of her journey.