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Family of late Hal Marcus helps keep his legacy alive with new foundation under his name

Paso del Norte Community Foundation
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Published 11:54 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The family of late El Paso artist Hal Marcus, under the Paso del Norte Community Foundation, created the Hal Marcus Art Foundation in his honor.

The foundation will launch June 6, which would have been Marcus' 75th birthday, PDN Foundation said.

Three projects are in line to be completed throughout 2026 and 2027:

  • A memorial mural on the wall of the El Paso Electric Substation on El Paso Street
  • Transforming Marcus' home into the Hal Marcus Art Museum
  • A community mosaic on the rock wall of Dunn Park

The Cuatro Amigos will create the memorial mural, PDN Foundation said.

Marcus' home-turned-museum will include tours of his personal studio and mosaic garden.

Marcus died in April at 74 years old after a battle with cancer.

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Carpio Griego

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